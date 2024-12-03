Left Menu

Change in Contractor for Crucial Jorhat-Majuli Bridge Project

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to replace the contractor for the Jorhat-Majuli bridge project due to stalled construction. A new contractor will be selected urgently to ensure the project's completion by December 2025, crucial for regional connectivity and economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-12-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 00:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has announced the replacement of the current contractor for the Jorhat-Majuli bridge, as construction has been at a standstill since September.

The decision was reached during a comprehensive meeting in New Delhi with all key stakeholders, following appeals from the Assam Chief Minister.

The project, vital for improving connectivity in Assam, faced delays jeopardizing its December 2025 completion deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

