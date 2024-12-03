Change in Contractor for Crucial Jorhat-Majuli Bridge Project

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has announced the replacement of the current contractor for the Jorhat-Majuli bridge, as construction has been at a standstill since September.

The decision was reached during a comprehensive meeting in New Delhi with all key stakeholders, following appeals from the Assam Chief Minister.

The project, vital for improving connectivity in Assam, faced delays jeopardizing its December 2025 completion deadline.

