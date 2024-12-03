Left Menu

Markets Juggle Political Drama and Economic Signals

Stocks fluctuated amid political tensions in France and optimistic economic signs in the U.S. French equities remained unchanged, while broader European shares rose. In the U.S., Wall Street experienced mixed results as technology stocks bolstered gains. The dollar gained against the euro as manufacturing data showed mixed signals.

Stocks across the U.S. and Europe experienced mixed outcomes on Monday, influenced by France's political tensions and positive economic indicators from the U.S. While French equities remained unchanged, broader European stocks concluded the day with gains of 0.66%.

In the United States, November data indicated a moderate slowdown in manufacturing, with notable growth in orders for the first time in eight months. Tech majors like Meta Platforms and Amazon saw stock boosts, although Intel took a hit following its announcement of CEO Pat Gelsinger's imminent retirement.

The dollar strengthened against the euro, partly due to President-elect Trump's remarks to BRICS nations regarding the greenback's standing. Meanwhile, heightened political uncertainties in France contributed to increased investor demands for risk premiums on French government debt.

