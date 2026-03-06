Dollar Rises Amid Middle East Conflict: Economic Reverberations

The U.S. dollar is set for its most substantial weekly gain in over a year, buoyed by demand for safe-haven assets as conflicts in the Middle East intensify. Escalating tensions have driven oil prices higher, sparking inflation worries in countries reliant on energy imports.

Central banks, including the Federal Reserve, are reevaluating their monetary policies amid concerns that the prolonged conflict could sustain elevated energy prices. The euro and yen remain weak as markets contend with shifting economic landscapes. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hopes for involvement in Iran's future leadership following the recent military escalations.

Investors are witnessing volatility across stocks, bonds, and precious metals. Energy price surges triggered by geopolitical tensions are prompting central banks to reconsider rate cut schedules, with implications for global market dynamics. Traders closely watch the U.S. employment data and inflation indicators as pivotal factors in financial decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)