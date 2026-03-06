Left Menu

Middle East Conflict Boosts US Dollar Amid Safe-Haven Demand

The U.S. dollar gained significantly this week as the Middle East conflict intensified, prompting demand for safe-haven assets. The euro and yen depreciated amidst soaring oil prices and inflation fears. Central banks face pressure as currency markets react to geopolitical uncertainty and changing policy expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:25 IST
Middle East Conflict Boosts US Dollar Amid Safe-Haven Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar remained largely stable in Asian trading on Friday, poised for its largest weekly gain in over a year as escalating conflict in the Middle East bolstered safe-haven demand.

The euro and yen struggled against a backdrop of rising oil prices and heightened inflation risks, affecting economies reliant on energy imports. Policy expectations for the Federal Reserve and other central banks were disrupted amid fresh uncertainty, following Iranian warnings of retribution after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.

Heightened conflict has influenced traders, pushing back on easing timelines for the Federal Reserve and leading to expectations for rate adjustments in Europe, with energy price surges stoking inflation fears. Meanwhile, stable U.S. employment data was largely overshadowed as market focus remained on geopolitical developments.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Electoral Uncertainty: Voter Roll Discrepancies and Political Tensions

West Bengal's Electoral Uncertainty: Voter Roll Discrepancies and Political ...

 India
2
Uber Launches Intercity Bus Ticketing in India

Uber Launches Intercity Bus Ticketing in India

 Global
3
Trump's Demand for Iran's Unconditional Surrender Escalates Conflict

Trump's Demand for Iran's Unconditional Surrender Escalates Conflict

 Global
4
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Indian Flights

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Indian Flights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026