Tensions Mount: Israeli Strike Targets Vehicle in Syria

An Israeli strike hit a vehicle on the Damascus Airport road, located in Syria, as reported by the Syrian state news agency on Tuesday. The news agency quoted a police source but did not provide immediate information regarding any casualties following the incident.

This attack adds to the escalating tensions in the region.

