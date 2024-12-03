Tensions Mount: Israeli Strike Targets Vehicle in Syria
An Israeli strike hit a vehicle on the Damascus Airport road, located in Syria, as reported by the Syrian state news agency on Tuesday. The news agency quoted a police source but did not provide immediate information regarding any casualties following the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:04 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
An Israeli strike targeted a vehicle on the Damascus Airport road in Syria, according to a report from the Syrian state news agency on Tuesday.
The agency, which cited a police source, did not disclose any information about casualties immediately following the event.
This attack adds to the escalating tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swift Response Prevents Casualties in Rangareddy Fires
Legal Battle: Indian News Agency ANI Takes OpenAI to Court
Crisis in Gaza: Increasing Casualties Amidst Escalating Conflict
Inferno Engulfs Kitchipalayam Sawmill: Heavy Losses, No Casualties
Gaza's Unyielding Toll: Casualties Surpass 44,000 in Prolonged Conflict