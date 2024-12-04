Unexpected Helicopter Landing in Odisha's Paddy Fields
An Indian Navy helicopter made an unexpected emergency landing in a paddy field in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The surprise landing happened in Armada village and caught the local farmers off guard. The pilot inspected the helicopter and departed the location after 30 minutes.
An Indian Navy helicopter startled farmers in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, with an emergency landing on Wednesday.
The incident took place in Armada village, Rasgovindpur police station area, where the helicopter touched down on a paddy field unexpectedly.
Following the landing, the pilot conducted a quick inspection of the aircraft and departed after a 30-minute stoppage.
