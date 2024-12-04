Left Menu

Technical Glitch Halts Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express experienced a delay near Shornur due to a technical issue. The train was halted for over two hours, causing a disruption in train schedules, but all passengers remained safe. Engineers were deployed to resolve the issue, enabling operations to resume later in the evening.

The Vande Bharat Express, traveling from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, was brought to an unexpected halt on Wednesday evening, near the Shornur railway station, due to a technical malfunction, railway police reported.

The disruption occurred around 5.30 PM, causing the train to remain stationary until operations could recommence nearly two-and-a-half hours later.

According to a railway officer, engineers were swiftly dispatched to diagnose and rectify the issue, successfully enabling the train to be pulled into the Shornur railway station by evening's end. Authorities confirmed all passengers were unhurt and emphasized that the delay only resulted in minor schedule disruptions.

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

