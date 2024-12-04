Technical Glitch Halts Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express, traveling from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, was brought to an unexpected halt on Wednesday evening, near the Shornur railway station, due to a technical malfunction, railway police reported.

The disruption occurred around 5.30 PM, causing the train to remain stationary until operations could recommence nearly two-and-a-half hours later.

According to a railway officer, engineers were swiftly dispatched to diagnose and rectify the issue, successfully enabling the train to be pulled into the Shornur railway station by evening's end. Authorities confirmed all passengers were unhurt and emphasized that the delay only resulted in minor schedule disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)