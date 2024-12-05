India Pushes for Swift Action on WTO Agricultural Safeguard Mechanism
India is advocating for accelerated negotiations on the World Trade Organization's special safeguard mechanism to allow developing countries to temporarily increase tariffs on agricultural imports. During a Geneva meeting, India emphasized the need for straightforward and equitable modalities, also expressing its views on Guyana's proposal for agricultural negotiation advances.
In a recent meeting in Geneva, India has urged for expedited negotiations within the World Trade Organization (WTO) concerning the special safeguard mechanism (SSM). This mechanism is crucial as it empowers developing nations to temporarily increase tariffs on agricultural imports in response to market fluctuations.
The meeting, held by a committee focusing on agricultural issues, saw India stressing the importance of addressing previously unresolved matters, such as a definitive resolution to public stockholding and the SSM. India's approach calls for the focus on creating simple, functional, and fair guidelines, in alignment with the Nairobi Ministerial Decision.
Amid discussions, India expressed reservations about the non-traditional methods proposed by Guyana, advocating instead for a consensus-based procedure that adheres to WTO's principles. With a look towards the 14th Ministerial Conference in Cameroon in 2026, India continues to push for text-based negotiations to resolve the stockholding issue, ensuring all member nations have a voice in the matter.
