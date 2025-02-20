China's Diplomatic Push: Negotiating Trade and Tariffs with EU
China is actively engaging with the EU to negotiate trade terms, particularly focusing on electric vehicle tariffs. Commerce ministry spokesperson He Yadong emphasized the importance of dialogue to enhance bilateral investment cooperation. Meanwhile, China's investigations into EU dairy and pork imports continue amidst these negotiations.
- Country:
- China
China is ramping up efforts to engage in negotiations with the European Union, specifically targeting electric vehicle tariffs, according to a commerce ministry spokesperson. The dialogue underscores China's commitment to strengthening trade ties with Europe.
He Yadong, spokesperson for the ministry, urged European authorities to heed the concerns of the industry and to push for bilateral investment cooperation through constructive dialogue. This call for collaboration highlights the significance of mutual economic interests between the two regions.
In parallel to these discussions, the ministry revealed that China's anti-subsidy investigations into European Union dairy and pork imports remain active. These inquiries could impact the broader context of China-EU trade interactions as the negotiations progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)