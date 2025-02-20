China's Diplomatic Push: Negotiating Trade and Tariffs with EU

China is ramping up efforts to engage in negotiations with the European Union, specifically targeting electric vehicle tariffs, according to a commerce ministry spokesperson. The dialogue underscores China's commitment to strengthening trade ties with Europe.

He Yadong, spokesperson for the ministry, urged European authorities to heed the concerns of the industry and to push for bilateral investment cooperation through constructive dialogue. This call for collaboration highlights the significance of mutual economic interests between the two regions.

In parallel to these discussions, the ministry revealed that China's anti-subsidy investigations into European Union dairy and pork imports remain active. These inquiries could impact the broader context of China-EU trade interactions as the negotiations progress.

