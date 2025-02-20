Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Push: Negotiating Trade and Tariffs with EU

China is actively engaging with the EU to negotiate trade terms, particularly focusing on electric vehicle tariffs. Commerce ministry spokesperson He Yadong emphasized the importance of dialogue to enhance bilateral investment cooperation. Meanwhile, China's investigations into EU dairy and pork imports continue amidst these negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:57 IST
China's Diplomatic Push: Negotiating Trade and Tariffs with EU
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

China is ramping up efforts to engage in negotiations with the European Union, specifically targeting electric vehicle tariffs, according to a commerce ministry spokesperson. The dialogue underscores China's commitment to strengthening trade ties with Europe.

He Yadong, spokesperson for the ministry, urged European authorities to heed the concerns of the industry and to push for bilateral investment cooperation through constructive dialogue. This call for collaboration highlights the significance of mutual economic interests between the two regions.

In parallel to these discussions, the ministry revealed that China's anti-subsidy investigations into European Union dairy and pork imports remain active. These inquiries could impact the broader context of China-EU trade interactions as the negotiations progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025