China is intensifying efforts to urge negotiations with the European Union over heightened tariffs on Chinese-manufactured electric vehicles. The call for dialogue comes nearly four months after the EU's punitive tariffs took effect, according to a commerce ministry spokesperson on Thursday.

Following an anti-subsidy probe, the EU increased tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to as high as 45.3% in October. This investigation by the European Commission examines whether Chinese firms benefited unfairly from subsidies, land, batteries, and raw materials at competitive prices. 'China has been doing its best to push for negotiations with the EU,' noted spokesperson He Yadong, highlighting the need for industrial cooperation through mutual dialogue.

China has initiated its own investigations into EU imports, focusing on items like brandy, dairy, and pork. Commerce ministry spokesperson He reaffirmed that these probes will adhere to local and World Trade Organization regulations, with the brandy import investigation recently extended by three months to April 5.

