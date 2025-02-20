Market Sentiments: Tariffs and Geopolitics Stir Investor Anxiety
Amid multiple tariff headlines and geopolitical tensions, global markets face a downturn, with Asian stocks down, the yen reaching a two-month high, and gold peaking. European markets approach Thursday cautiously after a significant drop in the STOXX 600 index. Investors eye central bank moves and automaker earnings.
Global markets are grappling with uncertainty this week as tariff announcements and geopolitical concerns weigh heavily on investor sentiment. Asian stocks suffered as the yen hit its highest level in two months, and gold surged to a record peak, highlighting the fragile market atmosphere.
European stocks are expected to exhibit caution on Thursday after the pan-European STOXX 600 index experienced nearly a 1% decline, marking its biggest daily drop in two months. Despite a robust start to the year with double-digit gains, European indices now face challenges amid geopolitical tensions.
Geopolitical concerns were further fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, heightening market anxiety. The yen's strength reflects increased expectations of a rate hike by the Bank of Japan. Meanwhile, gold's momentum is powered by persistent central bank demand, with Citi and Goldman eyeing a $3,000 target price. Thursday's focus includes Germany's producer prices and earnings reports from key European automakers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
