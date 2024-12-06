Left Menu

Piramal Pharma to pay USD 407,400 to US-based VetDC Inc to settle dispute

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 18:09 IST
Piramal Pharma to pay USD 407,400 to US-based VetDC Inc to settle dispute
  • Country:
  • India

Piramal Pharma on Friday said it will pay USD 407,400 to US-based VetDC, Inc to settle a dispute over rejected batches of a product.

Piramal Pharma Solutions Inc, a unit of the company, and VetDC, Inc have entered into a settlement agreement for an amount of USD 407,400, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

VetDC had claimed damages on account of rejection of certain batches of product manufactured and supplied by Piramal Pharma Solutions Inc.

''While the company continues to believe that its legal stand is appropriate against claims made by VetDC and maintains that it has defence to VetDC's claims of liabilities and damages, in order to solely avoid continued legal costs and uncertainties of protracted litigation, the Company and VetDC have both decided to settle,'' Piramal Pharma said.

The company shall have no responsibility for any other costs beyond the amount of USD 407,400, it added.

''This settlement will not have a significant impact on the financial position of the company,'' Piramal Pharma stated.

Shares of Piramal Pharma on Friday closed 2.59 per cent down at Rs 267 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024