Global Market Downturn Amid AI Concerns and US-Iran Tensions

Global stocks fell amid concerns over AI's impact on technology companies, despite strong results from Nvidia. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran pushed oil prices higher. Market sentiment weakened as semiconductor stocks saw a decline, while U.S.-Iran nuclear talks continued, affecting oil and bond markets worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 01:23 IST
Global Market Downturn Amid AI Concerns and US-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks dipped on Friday as investors expressed concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on valuations, coupled with geopolitical tensions that pushed oil prices higher. Despite Nvidia's positive earnings, worries persisted, leading to a 3.5% decline in its shares.

The U.S. stock market saw significant drops, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq all losing ground. Talley Leger, from The Wealth Consulting Group, explained that the semiconductor industry might be taking a breather after a remarkable year.

U.S.-Iran nuclear talks remained pivotal, with growing military presence in the Middle East raising anxiety. Oil prices surged by 2.6%, reflecting these geopolitical strains, while global bond markets showed mixed reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

