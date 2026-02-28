Left Menu

Enrique Márquez Calls for Unity in Venezuela's Political Landscape

Venezuelan politician Enrique Márquez, who was imprisoned for challenging the 2024 presidential election results, urges unity between the opposition and ruling party for national recovery. Following his release and Maduro's ouster, Márquez calls for overcoming political discord and suggests he might serve as a unifying force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 28-02-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 01:48 IST
Enrique Márquez Calls for Unity in Venezuela's Political Landscape
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuelan politician Enrique Márquez, who spent over a year incarcerated for contesting the 2024 presidential election results, has called for political unity in the wake of former President Nicolás Maduro's removal from power. Márquez urges the opposition and ruling party to collaborate effectively for the nation's recovery.

His appeal, urging political egos to be sidelined, came after Márquez unexpectedly appeared during US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Márquez's release followed US military action leading to Maduro's arrest on drug trafficking charges. He emphasized the need to move beyond past conflicts to find a path forward.

Having been detained on severe charges but later granted amnesty, Márquez praised interim President Delcy Rodríguez for her reforms and the amnesty law. Though non-committal about future presidential ambitions, Márquez expressed his wish to serve as a mediator, aiming to unite Venezuela's fractured political landscape.

TRENDING

1
US Commits Additional $200 Million to Sustainable Farming Practices

US Commits Additional $200 Million to Sustainable Farming Practices

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Efforts Stall: US and Iran on the Brink

Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Efforts Stall: US and Iran on the Brink

 Global
3
Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

 Global
4
Deportation Dilemma: The Battle to Bring Back a College Student

Deportation Dilemma: The Battle to Bring Back a College Student

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026