Enrique Márquez Calls for Unity in Venezuela's Political Landscape

Venezuelan politician Enrique Márquez, who spent over a year incarcerated for contesting the 2024 presidential election results, has called for political unity in the wake of former President Nicolás Maduro's removal from power. Márquez urges the opposition and ruling party to collaborate effectively for the nation's recovery.

His appeal, urging political egos to be sidelined, came after Márquez unexpectedly appeared during US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Márquez's release followed US military action leading to Maduro's arrest on drug trafficking charges. He emphasized the need to move beyond past conflicts to find a path forward.

Having been detained on severe charges but later granted amnesty, Márquez praised interim President Delcy Rodríguez for her reforms and the amnesty law. Though non-committal about future presidential ambitions, Márquez expressed his wish to serve as a mediator, aiming to unite Venezuela's fractured political landscape.