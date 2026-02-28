Left Menu

Trump's Bold 'Friendly Takeover' Proposal for Cuba Raises Eyebrows

President Donald Trump has hinted at a 'friendly takeover of Cuba' as the US engages in discussions with Havana. Recent tensions include a skirmish involving armed Cubans from Florida and pressure from Cuban civil society to reverse aggressive US policies. The ongoing embargo and oil crisis add complexity to future US-Cuba relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2026 01:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 01:38 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump raised international eyebrows on Friday when he alluded to the possibility of a 'friendly takeover of Cuba.' Speaking outside the White House, Trump announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in high-level discussions with Cuban officials, though he offered few details on what such a takeover would entail.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions following an incident where a Florida-registered speedboat, carrying armed Cubans, exchanged gunfire with Cuban soldiers off the island's north coast. The skirmish resulted in casualties on both sides, highlighting the fragile state of US-Cuban relations.

Cuba's economic struggles, exacerbated by a US trade embargo and a halt in Venezuelan oil shipments, have been a focus of Trump's administration. However, over 40 US civil society organizations have condemned the administration's approach, warning that it could lead to a humanitarian crisis on the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

