Minimum Government Maximum Governance is India's reform agenda: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored India's transformative economic reforms during the pandemic and its enduring commitment to representing the Global South on the world stage, speaking at the India-Japan Forum 2024 on Friday. The event, held in New Delhi, brought together policymakers, business leaders, and academicians to explore avenues for strengthening India-Japan relations.

As per a post on X by Nirmala Sitharaman's Office, highlighting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sitharaman said, "We have a Prime Minister in @narendramodi who looks at opportunities in each of the challenges. During Covid-19, the challenge was seen as an opportunity for bringing in reforms. She added, "Five mini budgets were presented at that time, each of them giving relief, support and handholding on one hand and on the other making sure that small & overlooked pending reforms were taken. One such reform which was a major step forward for India to have in terms of having ideological clarity, particularly in economic matters, was that of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'."

She emphasized the pivotal reform of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' as a major step towards achieving ideological clarity in India's economic framework. The Finance Minister also reflected on India's role as a voice for the Global South, emphasizing the country's inclusive approach to addressing global challenges.

She said, "Having being the voice of the Global South for some time now, I think India will carry forward its role which is what everyone saw during India's G20 Presidency as well. Every time Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi takes up an issue of global importance, he does consult the Global South and takes their concern forward." Turning her attention to the bilateral relationship between India and Japan, Sitharaman stressed the importance of fostering deeper ties beyond government-level engagements.

He added, "Between India and Japan, other than just the governments, what needs to be sustained is the people-to-people and business-to-business interest. Despite some ups and downs, relationships between countries remain strong and at a stable level when people-to-people and business-to-business contacts are safe, strong and deepened." (ANI)

