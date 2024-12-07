Left Menu

Call for Agricultural Reforms: Farmers Push for Economic Relief in Pre-Budget Meeting

Farmer representatives called for substantial economic reforms in the agricultural sector during a pre-budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Key demands included lower taxes, increased financial support, and strategic investments to enhance productivity. Proposals also suggested crop insurance reforms and adding agriculture to the Concurrent List.

  • India

At a pre-budget consultation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, farmer representatives urged the government to address pressing financial challenges in the agricultural sector by offering reduced interest rates on loans and doubling the PM-KISAN income support.

The meeting encompassed detailed discussions on proposals designed to alleviate the sector's burdens, focusing on financial relief, market reforms, and strategic investments. Bharat Krishak Samaj Chairman Ajay Vir Jakhar highlighted the urgent need for specific interventions to enhance agricultural productivity and farmer welfare.

Notably, the demands centered around lowering taxes, instituting zero-premium crop insurance, and reducing GST on vital agricultural inputs. With a visionary outlook, representatives also proposed constitutional reforms, seeking to list agriculture in the Concurrent List, thereby underscoring the critical importance of a centralized approach to agricultural governance.

