Tragic Electrocution: Man's Fatal Leap at Jhansi Railway Station

An unidentified man met a tragic end at Rani Laxmibai Railway Junction in Jhansi after being electrocuted upon jumping onto a train engine.

The incident unfolded on Friday night as the Goa Express, traveling from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Goa, briefly halted at platform number 1. Government Railway Superintendent of Police Vipul Kumar Srivastava reported the man, in his 40s, had been hiding in a tin shed when he made the fatal leap.

Responding swiftly, RPF and GRP personnel deactivated the electrical supply, retrieving the body for a post-mortem examination on Saturday. The Goa Express was delayed for approximately one hour and 45 minutes. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

