Tragedy in Jharkhand: CRPF Jawans Injured in IED Blast

An IED blast injured three CRPF jawans in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district during a search operation, police reported on Wednesday.

The officers were evacuated by air to Ranchi for immediate medical attention, underscoring the urgent response to the grievous situation.

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta visited the wounded jawans and expressed the state's commitment to their recovery, emphasizing ongoing efforts to suppress Maoist activity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)