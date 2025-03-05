Tragedy in Jharkhand: CRPF Jawans Injured in IED Blast
Three CRPF jawans were injured in an IED explosion in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. They were conducting a search operation when the incident occurred. The injured officers were promptly airlifted to Ranchi for medical treatment, and further actions are being evaluated by law enforcement and military officials.
An IED blast injured three CRPF jawans in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district during a search operation, police reported on Wednesday.
The officers were evacuated by air to Ranchi for immediate medical attention, underscoring the urgent response to the grievous situation.
Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta visited the wounded jawans and expressed the state's commitment to their recovery, emphasizing ongoing efforts to suppress Maoist activity in the region.
