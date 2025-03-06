Serve people, take decisions for their good: Haryana CM Saini to CRPF officers

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told newly-graduated CRPF officers on Thursday to serve people with dedication and take decisions meant for their well-being.

Saini was speaking while officiating as the chief guest at the passing-out parade of the 55th batch of trainee CRPF officers at their training academy in Kadarpur here.

''This is a new chapter in your life. I wish you a successful, exciting and challenging career,'' he said.

Saini told the young officers that while holding the national flag and taking oath in the name of god, they should remember that this service is for doing good for people. ''You should remember that all your decisions have deep influence and hence, you should act accordingly,'' he said.

''You should not only apprehend criminals but also ensure harmony and peace in the society,'' he added.

A total of 39 trainee officers, including two women, were commissioned into the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday.

Making a special mention of the women officers, Saini said the Haryana government is encouraging women to join the police force and that women now constitute about 10 per cent of the state police force.

''Our target is to take these numbers to 15 per cent women in our police establishment,'' he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said upholding the Constitution and the country's security is the ''supreme duty'' of the CRPF officers. He said his government is continuously working to strengthen the state police force.

CRPF Director General (DG) Gyanendra Pratap Singh also addressed the graduating officers. He asked them to be ''happy and healthy'' throughout their life, as they were at their alma mater, and always ''try to help the last person''.

A CRPF spokesperson said the ''sword of honour'' for the best all-round performance was given to officer trainee Mahavishnu R by Saini.

Mahavishnu also won the Home Minister's Cup and Director's Baton, while Ankit Singh was adjudged the best in outdoor activities and firing.

These officers will now be posted as assistant commandants in various internal security theatres of the country. They were trained in battle craft, combat, firing and various other subjects for about 52 weeks, after they were recruited through an all-India CAPFs assistant commandants' exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Saini also gave away awards to the CRPF officers who rendered exceptional services in the training domain.

''Those awarded include Deputy Commandant Prakash Singh, who was given the Union home minister's medal for excellence in training. The prestigious award recognises outstanding contributions to police training,'' the spokesperson said.

Singh, who joined the force in 2009, is currently posted with the Special Protection Group (SPG).

The CRPF is the world's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks.

It is deployed at the three main theatres of Left Wing Extremism, counter-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and counter-insurgency in the northeastern states.

