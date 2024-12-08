Left Menu

Unraveling the IBC: A Game-Changer in Indian Insolvency Resolution

RBI's Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao emphasized the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code's transformative role in Indian banking since 2016. At an international conclave, experts shared insights on the Code's impact. They highlighted successful debt resolutions, regulatory reforms, and the importance of collaboration for future insolvency strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:57 IST
Unraveling the IBC: A Game-Changer in Indian Insolvency Resolution
Participants at INSOL India's International Conclave (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, M Rajeshwar Rao, underscored the crucial evolution of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) since its inception in 2016. He highlighted its pivotal role in enhancing asset quality and facilitating significant pre-admission debt settlements of over Rs 10 lakh crore, acknowledging improvements in banks' balance sheets while recognizing areas needing attention.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs supported the Deputy Governor's call for collaborative stakeholder efforts, with an emphasis on restructuring and revival, suggesting that detailed studies of IBC cases could yield strategic insights for future lending approaches. The IBBI, alongside INSOL India, convened an International Conclave to discuss global perspectives on insolvency resolution.

Experts from around the globe shared their insights at the event. IBBI Chairperson Ravi Mital praised the Code's potential to dismantle the 'defaulters' paradise,' noting over 28,000 pre-admission case settlements. He addressed challenges like preserving value while showcasing IBBI's proactive regulatory reforms aimed at minimizing delays and optimizing asset value.

Mital also touched upon innovative methods such as mediation and group insolvency mechanisms. Former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, in a special address, labeled the IBC a significant economic reform, redefining the banking landscape and emphasizing that its success lies beyond recovery rates, aiming at a transformed debtor-creditor relationship.

Dr. Sonali Abeyratne of INSOL International stressed the importance of global collaboration in insolvency resolutions, offering insights into INSOL International's initiatives. Adding to this, Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh from SBI provided a lenders' viewpoint, celebrating the IBC's role in enhancing bank health and asset quality as essential to achieving Viksit Bharat's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024