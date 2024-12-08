Unraveling the IBC: A Game-Changer in Indian Insolvency Resolution

The Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, M Rajeshwar Rao, underscored the crucial evolution of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) since its inception in 2016. He highlighted its pivotal role in enhancing asset quality and facilitating significant pre-admission debt settlements of over Rs 10 lakh crore, acknowledging improvements in banks' balance sheets while recognizing areas needing attention.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs supported the Deputy Governor's call for collaborative stakeholder efforts, with an emphasis on restructuring and revival, suggesting that detailed studies of IBC cases could yield strategic insights for future lending approaches. The IBBI, alongside INSOL India, convened an International Conclave to discuss global perspectives on insolvency resolution.

Experts from around the globe shared their insights at the event. IBBI Chairperson Ravi Mital praised the Code's potential to dismantle the 'defaulters' paradise,' noting over 28,000 pre-admission case settlements. He addressed challenges like preserving value while showcasing IBBI's proactive regulatory reforms aimed at minimizing delays and optimizing asset value.

Mital also touched upon innovative methods such as mediation and group insolvency mechanisms. Former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, in a special address, labeled the IBC a significant economic reform, redefining the banking landscape and emphasizing that its success lies beyond recovery rates, aiming at a transformed debtor-creditor relationship.

Dr. Sonali Abeyratne of INSOL International stressed the importance of global collaboration in insolvency resolutions, offering insights into INSOL International's initiatives. Adding to this, Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh from SBI provided a lenders' viewpoint, celebrating the IBC's role in enhancing bank health and asset quality as essential to achieving Viksit Bharat's vision.

