Rajadhiraaj: A Musical Masterpiece of Shri Krishna's Journey

Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela., the world's first musical theatrical production centered on the journey of Shri Krishna, has been captivating audiences with its distinctive storytelling approach. Conceived by Dhanraj Nathwani, this masterpiece weaves together ancient narratives with modern artistic brilliance, featuring stunning sets, bespoke costumes, and enchanting music.

Music composers Sachin-Jigar, the creative force behind the production's captivating score, described the project as both a privilege and a heavy responsibility. The pair aimed to create a score that resonates with both young and old, seamlessly blending Western symphonic elements with Indian classical music, incorporating local instruments to remain true to its roots.

The musical's soundtrack, written by lyricist Prasoon Joshi and composed by Sachin-Jigar, showcases twenty original songs capturing the essence of Shri Krishna's life. Notable tracks include 'Khelan-Khelan' and 'Mora Kanha', which embody the playful and devout aspects of Krishna's story. Rajadhiraaj has received a positive response in India and is slated for a Dubai premiere in March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)