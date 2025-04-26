Left Menu

KTR Launches Fiery Critique of Rahul Gandhi on Telangana Tour

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Telangana visit, challenging him to witness local issues and questioning his party’s legacy. Telangana ministers defended Gandhi, branding him a progressive leader. Tensions highlight ongoing political rivalry between BRS and Congress in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:19 IST
KTR Launches Fiery Critique of Rahul Gandhi on Telangana Tour
KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has launched a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through a social media post amid Gandhi's state tour of Telangana. Rao enumerated several sites for Gandhi to visit, including locations of alleged governance failures and infrastructure problems.

In a pointed remark, Rao sarcastically wished Gandhi a 'wonderful' experience while learning about what he described as the 'wreck' inflicted on Telangana by the Congress party. Further, Rao insinuated that Gandhi should seek counsel on evading Enforcement Directorate inquiries from his party's Revenue Minister.

In response, Telangana Ministers Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar came to Gandhi's defense, portraying him as a globally recognized progressive figure pushing for human rights and environmental initiatives. They asserted that Rao and the BRS lack the moral authority to question Congress's leadership, emphasizing the ongoing political friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025