KTR Launches Fiery Critique of Rahul Gandhi on Telangana Tour
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Telangana visit, challenging him to witness local issues and questioning his party’s legacy. Telangana ministers defended Gandhi, branding him a progressive leader. Tensions highlight ongoing political rivalry between BRS and Congress in the region.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has launched a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through a social media post amid Gandhi's state tour of Telangana. Rao enumerated several sites for Gandhi to visit, including locations of alleged governance failures and infrastructure problems.
In a pointed remark, Rao sarcastically wished Gandhi a 'wonderful' experience while learning about what he described as the 'wreck' inflicted on Telangana by the Congress party. Further, Rao insinuated that Gandhi should seek counsel on evading Enforcement Directorate inquiries from his party's Revenue Minister.
In response, Telangana Ministers Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar came to Gandhi's defense, portraying him as a globally recognized progressive figure pushing for human rights and environmental initiatives. They asserted that Rao and the BRS lack the moral authority to question Congress's leadership, emphasizing the ongoing political friction.
