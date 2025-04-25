Left Menu

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's finance minister, Lan Foan, highlighted insufficient global economic growth at the G20 summit, urging multilateral cooperation to address trade and tariff conflicts and enhance the international financial system. He also emphasized support for Africa's development and engaged in discussions with multiple international representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 05:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 05:52 IST
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's finance minister, Lan Foan, has raised concerns over the current momentum of global economic growth, describing it as insufficient at the recent G20 meeting.

Foan highlighted the detrimental effects of tariff and trade wars on economic and financial stability, urging for strengthened multilateral cooperation to improve the international economic and financial system.

He advocated for resolving trade disputes through dialogue and emphasized the need for effective implementation of debt mechanisms and resource pooling for Africa's development during his speech in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025