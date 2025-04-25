China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's finance minister, Lan Foan, has raised concerns over the current momentum of global economic growth, describing it as insufficient at the recent G20 meeting.

Foan highlighted the detrimental effects of tariff and trade wars on economic and financial stability, urging for strengthened multilateral cooperation to improve the international economic and financial system.

He advocated for resolving trade disputes through dialogue and emphasized the need for effective implementation of debt mechanisms and resource pooling for Africa's development during his speech in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)