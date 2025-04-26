A Final Farewell: World Leaders and Faithful Honor Pope Francis

World leaders and devoted followers gathered in Rome to bid farewell to Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88. The funeral, characterized by humility and simplicity, underscored the pope's concern for the marginalized, a central theme of his papacy.

Pope Francis' simple coffin was taken from St Peter's Basilica through a lively crowd of mourners, including prisoners and migrants, to St Mary Major Basilica where he will be laid to rest. The solemn yet festive ceremony highlighted Francis' legacy as a humble pastor dedicated to reforming the church.

High-profile attendees at the funeral included U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, among others. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re delivered a heartfelt homily, emphasizing Francis' unwavering dedication to the less fortunate and his view of the church as an open home for all.

