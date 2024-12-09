Left Menu

SpiceJet Flight's Unexpected Stop: Technical Glitch Halts Journey

A Delhi-Shillong SpiceJet flight was forced to divert to Patna due to a technical problem, specifically a windshield crack. Landing safely at Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, the alternative arrangements were made for the 75 passengers. The incident occurred without any harm to those onboard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:19 IST
SpiceJet Flight's Unexpected Stop: Technical Glitch Halts Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A SpiceJet flight traveling from Delhi to Shillong encountered a hindrance leading to an unplanned diversion to Patna on Monday morning. Officials confirmed the safe landing at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport following a windshield crack issue.

Patna airport director Anchal Prakash detailed that flight SEJ-2950 was diverted due to a technical glitch, ending in a normal landing with all 75 passengers and crew unharmed. Efforts to provide alternative travel arrangements are currently underway.

The incident, which arose at 8:38 am and concluded with a safe landing at 8:52 am, has prompted quick response measures to ensure passenger comfort and continued travel plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024