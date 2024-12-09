SpiceJet Flight's Unexpected Stop: Technical Glitch Halts Journey
A Delhi-Shillong SpiceJet flight was forced to divert to Patna due to a technical problem, specifically a windshield crack. Landing safely at Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, the alternative arrangements were made for the 75 passengers. The incident occurred without any harm to those onboard.
- Country:
- India
A SpiceJet flight traveling from Delhi to Shillong encountered a hindrance leading to an unplanned diversion to Patna on Monday morning. Officials confirmed the safe landing at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport following a windshield crack issue.
Patna airport director Anchal Prakash detailed that flight SEJ-2950 was diverted due to a technical glitch, ending in a normal landing with all 75 passengers and crew unharmed. Efforts to provide alternative travel arrangements are currently underway.
The incident, which arose at 8:38 am and concluded with a safe landing at 8:52 am, has prompted quick response measures to ensure passenger comfort and continued travel plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)