SpiceJet Flight's Unexpected Stop: Technical Glitch Halts Journey

A SpiceJet flight traveling from Delhi to Shillong encountered a hindrance leading to an unplanned diversion to Patna on Monday morning. Officials confirmed the safe landing at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport following a windshield crack issue.

Patna airport director Anchal Prakash detailed that flight SEJ-2950 was diverted due to a technical glitch, ending in a normal landing with all 75 passengers and crew unharmed. Efforts to provide alternative travel arrangements are currently underway.

The incident, which arose at 8:38 am and concluded with a safe landing at 8:52 am, has prompted quick response measures to ensure passenger comfort and continued travel plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)