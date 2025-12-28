Metro Railway Services Hit by Technical Glitch
A technical snag disrupted Metro Railway's Blue Line service between Dakshineswar and Maidan stations. Emergency braking by a train motorman prompted an investigation. Passenger evacuation was conducted for safety, and engineers are working to restore full service.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Metro Railway services on the Blue Line encountered a disruption on Sunday due to a technical malfunction between Dakshineswar and Maidan stations, according to officials.
A Metro spokesperson reported that an emergency brake was applied by a train motorman just before reaching Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station. Authorities are investigating the cause of the sudden brake application.
Partial services are currently in operation between the Maidan and Dakshineswar stations. For passenger safety, evacuations took place at Tollygunje, and engineers are actively working to fully restore operations along the affected route.
ALSO READ
Investigation into Mysterious Bear Death and Capture in Chamoli
Amit Shah Hails Groundbreaking Investigations into Pahalgam and Delhi Blast Cases
Pahalgam and Delhi blast cases are not examples of routine policing, but outstanding instances of watertight investigation: Shah.
Tragic Chitradurga Accident Sparks Investigation and Condolences
Mystery of the Fatal Jet Crash: A Technical Investigation