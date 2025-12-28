Left Menu

Metro Railway Services Hit by Technical Glitch

A technical snag disrupted Metro Railway's Blue Line service between Dakshineswar and Maidan stations. Emergency braking by a train motorman prompted an investigation. Passenger evacuation was conducted for safety, and engineers are working to restore full service.

Updated: 28-12-2025 12:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Metro Railway services on the Blue Line encountered a disruption on Sunday due to a technical malfunction between Dakshineswar and Maidan stations, according to officials.

A Metro spokesperson reported that an emergency brake was applied by a train motorman just before reaching Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station. Authorities are investigating the cause of the sudden brake application.

Partial services are currently in operation between the Maidan and Dakshineswar stations. For passenger safety, evacuations took place at Tollygunje, and engineers are actively working to fully restore operations along the affected route.

