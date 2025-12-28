Metro Railway Services Hit by Technical Glitch

Metro Railway services on the Blue Line encountered a disruption on Sunday due to a technical malfunction between Dakshineswar and Maidan stations, according to officials.

A Metro spokesperson reported that an emergency brake was applied by a train motorman just before reaching Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station. Authorities are investigating the cause of the sudden brake application.

Partial services are currently in operation between the Maidan and Dakshineswar stations. For passenger safety, evacuations took place at Tollygunje, and engineers are actively working to fully restore operations along the affected route.