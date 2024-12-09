Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Steady Ahead of Inflation Report Amid Corporate Optimism

U.S. stock futures remained steady on Monday after record peaks for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Investors await a crucial inflation report, vital before the Federal Reserve's next meeting. The market is reacting to positive corporate forecasts and evolving monetary policy expectations.

After a session of record highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, U.S. stock index futures held steady on Monday, with attention shifting to an upcoming crucial inflation report. The report, expected on Wednesday, is a key indicator influencing the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy meeting scheduled for December 17-18.

Investor expectations for a potential December rate cut have surged, with predictions rising to more than an 87% likelihood of a 25-basis-point cut. This follows data indicating strong job growth in November, though a rising unemployment rate suggests potential easing in the labor market.

Notably, Citigroup adjusted its forecast to a 25-bps cut for December, citing economic resilience. Meanwhile, market movements saw Workday and Apollo Global Management poised for inclusion in the S&P 500 index, while Nvidia faced regulatory scrutiny in China. Overall, U.S. equities experienced a boost in November amid heightened post-election economic optimism.

