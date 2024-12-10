India Leads Global Employment Surge: A Bright Outlook for 2025

India's employment market holds a promising outlook for the start of 2025, with 40% of companies planning to bolster their staffing levels, according to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey. The data was compiled from over 3,000 employers across the nation, showcasing India's top position globally for employment growth prospects.

The IT sector emerges as a leader with an optimistic outlook of 50%, thanks to substantial investments in artificial intelligence and public funding. Other significant contributors include the financial and real estate sectors. Regional growth is evident as all regions of India report strengthened job markets.

Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director at ManpowerGroup India, highlights India's economic resilience, driven by large organizations and MNC investments aiming to reduce operation costs. A positive economic trajectory with improved consumer spending and agricultural output fosters a favorable employment scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)