Left Menu

Farewell to RBI's Shaktikanta Das: A Tenure of Resilience

Outgoing RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expressed his gratitude to government figures and colleagues for their support during his tenure. Notable achievements included maintaining fiscal-monetary coordination amidst challenges. As he departs, Das reflects on steering India through global economic shocks. Sanjay Malhotra is appointed as the new Governor effective December 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:57 IST
Farewell to RBI's Shaktikanta Das: A Tenure of Resilience
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File Photo/ RBI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shaktikanta Das, the outgoing Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, bid a heartfelt farewell through a social media post, thanking the government, stakeholders, and colleagues for their unwavering support during his tenure. He explicitly expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the governor's role, and for his invaluable guidance and encouragement.

In his message, Das highlighted his appreciation for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, citing the remarkable fiscal-monetary coordination that took place under their joint tenure. This collaboration, Das stated, was instrumental in addressing the many challenges faced over the last six years.

Moreover, Das acknowledged the contributions and insights from various stakeholders including those in the financial, agricultural, cooperative, and service sectors, emphasizing the importance of expertise and industry collaboration in policy formulation. He praised the entire RBI team for their hard work in overcoming global economic difficulties, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. As Das steps down, Sanjay Malhotra is set to take over as the new RBI Governor in December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024