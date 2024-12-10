Farewell to RBI's Shaktikanta Das: A Tenure of Resilience

Shaktikanta Das, the outgoing Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, bid a heartfelt farewell through a social media post, thanking the government, stakeholders, and colleagues for their unwavering support during his tenure. He explicitly expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the governor's role, and for his invaluable guidance and encouragement.

In his message, Das highlighted his appreciation for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, citing the remarkable fiscal-monetary coordination that took place under their joint tenure. This collaboration, Das stated, was instrumental in addressing the many challenges faced over the last six years.

Moreover, Das acknowledged the contributions and insights from various stakeholders including those in the financial, agricultural, cooperative, and service sectors, emphasizing the importance of expertise and industry collaboration in policy formulation. He praised the entire RBI team for their hard work in overcoming global economic difficulties, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. As Das steps down, Sanjay Malhotra is set to take over as the new RBI Governor in December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)