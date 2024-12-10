Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives Near Garbarda Bridge
Two individuals, including a 65-year-old man, tragically lost their lives in a motorcycle collision with a parked tractor-trolley near Garbarda Bridge. The victims, Dharmaraj and Prashant Mishra, were headed to Haliya market when the accident occurred. Police are investigating the incident further.
Two people lost their lives following a fatal collision near Garbarda Bridge, police reported.
The victims, Dharmaraj, aged 65, and Prashant Mishra, 20, were traveling to Haliya market on a motorcycle when they crashed into a tractor-trolley parked on the road.
Authorities have taken the bodies into custody as investigations continue into the accident, stated Haliya SHO Virendra Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
