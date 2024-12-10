Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives Near Garbarda Bridge

Two individuals, including a 65-year-old man, tragically lost their lives in a motorcycle collision with a parked tractor-trolley near Garbarda Bridge. The victims, Dharmaraj and Prashant Mishra, were headed to Haliya market when the accident occurred. Police are investigating the incident further.

Mirzapur | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:35 IST

  • India

Two people lost their lives following a fatal collision near Garbarda Bridge, police reported.

The victims, Dharmaraj, aged 65, and Prashant Mishra, 20, were traveling to Haliya market on a motorcycle when they crashed into a tractor-trolley parked on the road.

Authorities have taken the bodies into custody as investigations continue into the accident, stated Haliya SHO Virendra Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

