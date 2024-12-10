Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives Near Garbarda Bridge

Two people lost their lives following a fatal collision near Garbarda Bridge, police reported.

The victims, Dharmaraj, aged 65, and Prashant Mishra, 20, were traveling to Haliya market on a motorcycle when they crashed into a tractor-trolley parked on the road.

Authorities have taken the bodies into custody as investigations continue into the accident, stated Haliya SHO Virendra Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)