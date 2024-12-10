The Great Underground Expansion: Delhi Metro's Phase 4 Journey

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is taking massive strides in expanding its network under Phase 4, with 40 kilometers of new underground corridors being developed. This accounts for about half of the lines planned across five new corridors, a senior DMRC official revealed.

Phase 4 includes constructing 27 new underground stations. The DMRC recently completed a small underground section extending the Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park. This phase not only represents a significant engineering feat but also requires navigating through densely populated areas such as Sadar Bazar and Nabi Karim.

Utilizing tunnel boring machines (TBM), alongside the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), the DMRC tackles the challenges posed by urban strata. The authority actively monitors the safety of buildings during construction, ensuring minimal disruption above ground, a practice established since Phase 1.

