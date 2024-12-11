Global Markets Steady as Rate Cuts Loom

On Wednesday, Asian stock markets and the dollar held steady as investors anticipated significant rate cuts from Canada and awaited new U.S. inflation data that could prompt further rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 saw a minor setback on Tuesday, while other global markets experienced varied shifts. A key focus was on U.S. consumer price data, with forecasts suggesting only minor increases, leaving room for potential surprises.

As global market dynamics shift, analysts predict potential impacts on currency movements, commodities like gold and oil, and interest rates. Investors are closely monitoring these developments for potential opportunities and risks.

