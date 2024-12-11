ADB Approves $25.45M Grant for Climate-Resilient Water and Sanitation Services in Solomon Islands

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $25.45 million grant to support Solomon Islands in enhancing its water supply and sanitation services, ensuring they are sustainable, inclusive, and resilient to climate change. This second additional financing comes from the Asian Development Fund, which focuses on providing grants to the world’s poorest and most vulnerable countries.

Shane Rosenthal, Regional Director of ADB’s Pacific Liaison and Coordination Office, stated, “This project will deliver safer, more reliable water and sanitation services to communities in Solomon Islands’ urban areas, boosting health and quality of life.”

The funding will advance the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Project, which aims to implement key components of the government’s water and sanitation sector plan. The project will improve access to piped water and sanitation services, promote hygiene awareness, encourage water conservation, and enhance faecal sludge management. Target areas for the project include the Greater Honiara area and the towns of Auki, Gizo, Munda, Noro, and Tulagi.

This second round of financing will address cost overruns due to rising expenses for goods and services since March 2020. The project, originally valued at $125 million, is being supported by a coalition of international donors, including ADB, the World Bank, the Global Environment Facility, and the European Union.

The grant is expected to improve public health outcomes, boost the resilience of water and sanitation infrastructure against climate change, and support long-term sustainability for the communities in the targeted areas.