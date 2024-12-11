Eurozone Bond Yields Steady Amid Key Economic Indicators

Eurozone bond yields held steady on Wednesday, as financial markets awaited crucial U.S. consumer price index data expected later in the day, alongside eyeing a European Central Bank meeting anticipated on Thursday.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the eurozone benchmark, saw a marginal decrease of 1 basis point, standing at 2.106%. These yield movements are inversely related to bond prices, reflecting market sentiment.

Traders are particularly focused on the U.S. CPI inflation data set for release at 1330 GMT, a potential influencer of investor expectations for future Federal Reserve rate decisions.

