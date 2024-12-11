Left Menu

Eurozone Bond Yields Steady Amid Key Economic Indicators

Eurozone bond yields remained stable as the market awaited U.S. CPI data and an ECB meeting. Germany's 10-year bond yield reflected minor changes, with traders anticipating potential impacts from U.S. inflation figures and the European Central Bank's decisions. Italy's yields maintained a steady gap with Germany's bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:32 IST
Eurozone bond yields held steady on Wednesday, as financial markets awaited crucial U.S. consumer price index data expected later in the day, alongside eyeing a European Central Bank meeting anticipated on Thursday.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the eurozone benchmark, saw a marginal decrease of 1 basis point, standing at 2.106%. These yield movements are inversely related to bond prices, reflecting market sentiment.

Traders are particularly focused on the U.S. CPI inflation data set for release at 1330 GMT, a potential influencer of investor expectations for future Federal Reserve rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

