Inflation Slows, Fed Prepares for Rate Cut Amid Economic Crosswinds

Consumer prices in the United States experienced their most significant surge in seven months this November, according to recent data from the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics. The consumer price index (CPI) observed a 0.3% boost over the previous month, marking its largest gain since April.

Annually, the index noted a 2.7% upturn, marginally exceeding October's 2.6%. However, inflation has slowed considerably since its peak of 9.1% in June 2022. Despite this trend, the Federal Reserve shifts its focus to the labor market as it readies for a potential rate cut.

The Federal Reserve appears poised to lower interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting, driven by job growth concerns and a slight rise in unemployment. This move comes amid predictions of moderated inflation in the coming year, potentially disrupted by tariffs and impending immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)