Tragedy Strikes Jammu and Kashmir Roads: Multiple Fatalities
Two separate road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Ramban districts resulted in three deaths and two injuries. A load carrier plunged into a gorge in Samba, killing two, while a car accident in Ramban led to one death and two injuries.
In a grim series of events, three individuals lost their lives while two others suffered injuries in two separate road accidents in the Jammu and Kashmir districts of Samba and Ramban on Wednesday, according to officials.
The first incident involved a load carrier that tragically veered into a gorge near Nud-Mansar in Samba on Wednesday night, resulting in the deaths of two unidentified occupants. The vehicle's driver, who was transporting a cow and a calf, reportedly evaded a checkpoint before skidding off the road, injuring a policeman in the process.
Meanwhile, another tragic accident occurred along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, where a car plunged into a gorge near Maroog. Ashok Singh, from Deghori village in Ramban, was found dead at the scene, while two other passengers suffered injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
