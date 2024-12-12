Left Menu

China's Currency Tactics: Preparing for a Second Trump Era

China is considering allowing the yuan to weaken in 2025 in response to potential higher trade tariffs from a second Donald Trump presidency. Market analysts have mixed views on the currency adjustment strategy, which aims to mitigate tariff impacts but could risk backlash from trading partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 07:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 07:20 IST
China's Currency Tactics: Preparing for a Second Trump Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move likely to stir international markets, China is considering allowing the yuan to weaken in 2025 to prepare for potential higher trade tariffs during a second Donald Trump presidency, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

This revelation affected foreign exchange markets, causing the yuan to dip by 0.3% to 7.2803 per dollar, and prompted a decline in China-sensitive currencies such as the South Korean won and New Zealand dollar. The Australian dollar hit a one-year low.

Market analysts weighed in on the potential impacts. Fred Neumann of HSBC suggested currency adjustments could mitigate tariff effects but warned of potential backlash from trading partners. Meanwhile, Mizuho's Ken Cheung cautioned about risks of regional currency pressure amid an escalating trade war, while Lynn Song emphasized the need for balanced currency depreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024