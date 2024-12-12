Dalai Lama's Secret to Happiness: A Celebration of Wisdom and Culture

In a remarkable event held at the Library of Tibetan Works & Archives in Dharamshala, Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a celebrated philanthropist and author, unveiled his latest literary work titled 'Dalai Lama's Secret to Happiness'. The book launch highlighted the teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and underscored the importance of preserving Tibetan heritage.

The gathering was honored by the presence of the Library's Director, Geshe Lhakdor, and other dignitaries. Lhakdor commended Dr. Shahra for his extensive research and dedication to sharing the Dalai Lama's teachings and cultural treasures with the world. Sales proceeds from the book will support the library, a cornerstone of Tibetan cultural preservation.

Cultural performances enriched the event, celebrating Tibetan traditions. A significant highlight was Dr. Shahra's personal audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, who praised his efforts to propagate messages of compassion and joy globally. Dr. Shahra continues his mission to spread timeless wisdom, as reflected in his new book and his acclaimed Sanatan Series.

(With inputs from agencies.)