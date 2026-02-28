Left Menu

Glory in Giza: Usyk vs. Verhoeven Showdown

Oleksandr Usyk will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Rico Verhoeven on May 23 at the Pyramids of Giza. Usyk celebrates an unbeaten boxing career, while Verhoeven, a former kickboxing champion, steps into the boxing ring for a unique challenge. The event will be streamed on DAZN.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 01:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 01:51 IST
Glory in Giza: Usyk vs. Verhoeven Showdown

In a spectacular matchup, Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dutch kickboxing icon Rico Verhoeven. The bout, scheduled for May 23, promises to be a historic encounter, taking place at the legendary Pyramids of Giza, according to an announcement by Ring Magazine.

Usyk, a three-time undisputed champion with a flawless 24-0 record, last fought against Britain's Daniel Dubois at London's Wembley Stadium. The Ukrainian boxer, who also holds the IBF and WBA titles, has expressed profound respect for his challenger, stating that Verhoeven's kickboxing accomplishments will be tested in a new arena—boxing.

Rico Verhoeven, renowned as the 'King of Kickboxing', enters the fight with a legacy of his own. It's not just a battle of champions; it's the spirit of competition that drives Verhoeven to face Usyk, making it a must-watch event, accessible to fans globally via DAZN's streaming platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Commits Additional $200 Million to Sustainable Farming Practices

US Commits Additional $200 Million to Sustainable Farming Practices

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Efforts Stall: US and Iran on the Brink

Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Efforts Stall: US and Iran on the Brink

 Global
3
Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

 Global
4
Deportation Dilemma: The Battle to Bring Back a College Student

Deportation Dilemma: The Battle to Bring Back a College Student

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026