Glory in Giza: Usyk vs. Verhoeven Showdown

In a spectacular matchup, Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dutch kickboxing icon Rico Verhoeven. The bout, scheduled for May 23, promises to be a historic encounter, taking place at the legendary Pyramids of Giza, according to an announcement by Ring Magazine.

Usyk, a three-time undisputed champion with a flawless 24-0 record, last fought against Britain's Daniel Dubois at London's Wembley Stadium. The Ukrainian boxer, who also holds the IBF and WBA titles, has expressed profound respect for his challenger, stating that Verhoeven's kickboxing accomplishments will be tested in a new arena—boxing.

Rico Verhoeven, renowned as the 'King of Kickboxing', enters the fight with a legacy of his own. It's not just a battle of champions; it's the spirit of competition that drives Verhoeven to face Usyk, making it a must-watch event, accessible to fans globally via DAZN's streaming platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)