Navanc's AI-Powered Revolution in Property Lending and Insurance Gains Traction with $1 Million Seed Funding

Navanc, an innovative Indian FinTech startup, has secured $1 million in seed funding to enhance its AI-driven property credit score and stack. The company aims to streamline property lending practices by expanding operations across India, focusing on urban and semi-urban areas to foster financial inclusion and reduce lending risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:41 IST
(L) Byom Kesh Jha, CT&DO, (R) Nagachethan S M, CEO; Co-founders, Navanc. Image Credit: ANI
Navanc, a trailblazing FinTech startup from India, has successfully garnered $1 million in seed funding in a round led by Prarambh Ventures, with contributions from Inflection Point Ventures, Brigade REAP FirstPort Capital, and notable angel investors.

The funds will be allocated to broaden the company's operational footprint across various parts of India, focusing on strengthening its presence in both urban and semi-urban regions. Navanc is set to enhance its AI capabilities by integrating Generative AI and Computer Vision models, aspiring to establish itself as the nation's premier provider of property credit score and stack systems for secured lending and insurance practices.

Industry experts express confidence in Navanc's potential to revolutionize property valuation, making it more efficient, reliable, and data-driven. With cutting-edge solutions powered by AI and ML models, the startup is poised to transform the BFSI sector by offering improved credit decision-making and robust portfolio management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

