Left Menu

MapMycrop raises Rs 15.7cr in seed funding for agri-tech expansion

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 14:18 IST
MapMycrop raises Rs 15.7cr in seed funding for agri-tech expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Agri-tech startup MapMyCrop said on Thursday it has raised Rs 15.7 crore ($1.8 million) in seed funding led by YourNest Venture Capital, with participation from angel investors including Eaglewings Ventures.

The New York-headquartered company plans to use the investment to expand operations, fulfill pilot orders, strengthen its sales and operations teams, and advance its platform technology, it said in a statement.

MapMyCrop utilises satellite imagery and artificial intelligence to provide crop monitoring services that help farmers track crops, predict yields and optimise supply chains.

The company is planning to launch new solutions, including an AI-based farm credit score tool and a dedicated forest monitoring system.

''Our plan is to scale our cutting-edge solutions, delivering unparalleled accuracy and impact to drive sustainability and productivity,'' MapMyCrop Founder and CEO Swapnil Jadhav said.

As part of its growth strategy, the company aims to expand into emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia while strengthening its presence in the United States and Europe, developing localised solutions that address region-specific agricultural challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bhutan’s 2029 Vision: Strengthening Economy, Climate Resilience, and Human Capital

The Politics of Business: How EU Firms Leverage Influence for Competitive Edge

Sierra Leone’s Gender Reforms: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship & Finance

Empowering Senegal’s Poor: The Impact of Adaptive Social Protection Programs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025