Left Menu

Great Indian Cookout Unites Delhi & Mumbai in Culinary Showdown

The Slurrp Great Indian Cookout - Season 3 at HTCity Unwind in New Delhi became a vibrant celebration of India's culinary diversity. With a Delhi vs. Mumbai theme, the event featured thrilling cook-offs, celebrity chefs, and innovative dishes, drawing food lovers and home chefs to the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:46 IST
Great Indian Cookout Unites Delhi & Mumbai in Culinary Showdown
The culinary extravaganza featured celebrity chefs Kunal Kapur, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Nishant Choubey among others. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Slurrp Great Indian Cookout - Season 3, held at HTCity Unwind in New Delhi, drew food enthusiasts, culinary experts, and home chefs for a remarkable celebration of India's culinary richness. Hosted on November 30 and December 1 at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, this year's edition was bigger and more extravagant than ever.

The theme, 'Delhi vs. Mumbai,' set the stage for an intense flavor clash between the iconic street foods and traditional recipes of both cities. Renowned celebrity chefs such as Kunal Kapur and Harpal Singh Sokhi led the event, alongside skilled home chefs who showcased their cooking innovations using local ingredients.

Anil Gurnani from TTK Prestige and HT Labs' CEO Avinash Mudaliar expressed their delight at the event's success. They highlighted the importance of bringing together celebrity chefs, home cooks, and food lovers while celebrating the gold trophy win at the E4M Maddies 2024 Awards. The culinary celebration is set to continue with a grand finale in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024