Great Indian Cookout Unites Delhi & Mumbai in Culinary Showdown

The Slurrp Great Indian Cookout - Season 3, held at HTCity Unwind in New Delhi, drew food enthusiasts, culinary experts, and home chefs for a remarkable celebration of India's culinary richness. Hosted on November 30 and December 1 at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, this year's edition was bigger and more extravagant than ever.

The theme, 'Delhi vs. Mumbai,' set the stage for an intense flavor clash between the iconic street foods and traditional recipes of both cities. Renowned celebrity chefs such as Kunal Kapur and Harpal Singh Sokhi led the event, alongside skilled home chefs who showcased their cooking innovations using local ingredients.

Anil Gurnani from TTK Prestige and HT Labs' CEO Avinash Mudaliar expressed their delight at the event's success. They highlighted the importance of bringing together celebrity chefs, home cooks, and food lovers while celebrating the gold trophy win at the E4M Maddies 2024 Awards. The culinary celebration is set to continue with a grand finale in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)