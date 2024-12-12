Left Menu

JK Tyre Drives Sustainable Growth with €30 Million German Loan

JK Tyre & Industries secures a €30 million loan from Germany's DEG to expand its radial tyre production facilities in Madhya Pradesh sustainably. The total investment of €114 million aims to strengthen its market presence and adopt sustainable energy measures, including operating with biomass.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JK Tyre & Industries has announced a significant financial boost, securing a long-term loan of €30 million from Germany's development finance institution, DEG.

The company plans to channel the funds into expanding its passenger car radial tyre production plant in Madhya Pradesh, enabling more sustainable operations.

With this investment, JK Tyre aims to enhance its market position while implementing greener practices, such as using biomass for its new boiler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

