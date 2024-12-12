JK Tyre Drives Sustainable Growth with €30 Million German Loan

JK Tyre & Industries has announced a significant financial boost, securing a long-term loan of €30 million from Germany's development finance institution, DEG.

The company plans to channel the funds into expanding its passenger car radial tyre production plant in Madhya Pradesh, enabling more sustainable operations.

With this investment, JK Tyre aims to enhance its market position while implementing greener practices, such as using biomass for its new boiler.

