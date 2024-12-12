Stock Markets Wobble as Adobe Dips and Centene Soars

The U.S. stock market opened with mixed performance on Thursday, driven by varied corporate forecasts and economic indicators.

Adobe's stock experienced a decline following a forecast that placed its 2025 revenue below market expectations. In contrast, shares of Centene saw an increase due to the health insurer's promising profit guidance for 2025.

Market participants evaluated recent economic data, noting that producer prices rose more than anticipated, adding complexity to expectations for the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting where an interest rate cut remains a significant possibility.

