Stock Markets Wobble as Adobe Dips and Centene Soars

U.S. stock indexes showed mixed results as Adobe shares fell after a disappointing revenue forecast, while Centene saw gains with an optimistic profit outlook. Meanwhile, investors analyzed economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, anticipating a potential interest rate cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:30 IST
The U.S. stock market opened with mixed performance on Thursday, driven by varied corporate forecasts and economic indicators.

Adobe's stock experienced a decline following a forecast that placed its 2025 revenue below market expectations. In contrast, shares of Centene saw an increase due to the health insurer's promising profit guidance for 2025.

Market participants evaluated recent economic data, noting that producer prices rose more than anticipated, adding complexity to expectations for the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting where an interest rate cut remains a significant possibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

