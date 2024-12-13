Ambuja Cements Launches 200 MW Solar Power Project, Eyes Major Green Energy Expansion

In a significant stride towards green energy transformation, Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Portfolio, announced the successful commissioning and power transmission from its 200 MW solar power project in Khavda. Detailed in its exchange filing, the company revealed that the remaining 806 MW from the project is currently progressing through various commissioning stages, set to begin phased transmissions between March 2025 and June 2025.

This milestone points towards substantial savings, as the development results in a remarkable 70 per cent reduction in power costs, effectively boosting the company's EBITDA. Emphasizing the role of sustainability, Ajay Kapur, CEO of Cement Business at Adani Group, highlighted their commitment to reducing carbon footprints by aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. This project marks the first phase of Ambuja Cement's broader 1 GW Renewable Power Project, which aspires to source 60% of energy consumption from renewable sources by the financial year 2028.

The company's 200 MW solar project has attained clearances from the Western Regional Load Dispatch Centre, set to be effective from 12th December 2024. The project is part of a larger Rs. 10,000 crore investment strategy that encompasses 1 GW of renewable energy encompassing both solar and wind projects, alongside 376 MW of Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS). Future phases expect to deliver 156 MW of wind power from Khavda and 300 MW of solar power from Rajasthan by March 2025, with an additional 350 MW solar plant anticipated by June 2025. Ambuja Cement continues to pursue innovative decarbonisation strategies to nurture a sustainable, inclusive future in the cement industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)