Left Menu

Chinese Bond Market Bucks Stock Rally: Investors Brace for 2025

Investors in Chinese bonds anticipate a subdued economic recovery by 2025, diverging from equities that bet on consumer revival. Persistently low bond yields and weak growth outlook reflect skepticism about sustained market gains, despite recent Chinese stimulus measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:59 IST
Chinese Bond Market Bucks Stock Rally: Investors Brace for 2025
Representative image Image Credit:

Investors in Chinese bonds are positioning for an underwhelming economic recovery by 2025, standing in contrast to the equity market, which anticipates a rebound in consumer spending. Ten-year bond yields nearing historic lows reveal a deep-seated pessimism about China's growth prospects.

UBS strategist Bhanu Baweja notes that while the stock market may rally, the bond market remains unconvinced of a long-term earnings-based recovery. This skepticism is mirrored by low inflation expectations and a banking system inundated with cash, leading to subdued growth forecasts.

Despite efforts by the Chinese government to stabilize financial markets and foster growth, bond yields continue to plummet. As domestic credit demand softens and foreign investors pull back, the bond market rally faces minimal resistance, according to industry analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024