NHAI Rolls Out Advanced 'Rajmarg Saathi' Patrolling Vehicles

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced plans to launch advanced 'Rajmarg Saathi' route patrolling vehicles, aiming to enhance highway safety across the country.

The new patrol vehicles will conduct inspections along national highways to improve the monitoring and response to emergency situations effectively.

According to NHAI, the upgraded vehicles will feature AI video analytics to detect and identify road issues such as cracks, potholes, and various other elements, including vehicles, pedestrians, and road signs, ensuring comprehensive highway safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)