Celebrating a Century: Kolkata Airport Marks 100 Years of Legacy and Progress

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu unveiled the centenary celebration logo of Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. The celebration emphasizes the airport's role as a gateway between India and the world, highlighting initiatives like a commemorative stamp, a cultural heritage art book, and a unique UDAN Yatri Cafe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:42 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has launched the centenary celebration of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. At an event in New Delhi, Kinjarapu unveiled a special logo commemorating 100 years of the airport's service.

The minister highlighted the airport's key role as a hub for connecting India to the world and detailed plans to release a commemorative stamp and coin. An art book reflecting India's cultural heritage in airport architecture is also planned alongside a unique UDAN Yatri Cafe for program-specific passengers.

This event marks a pivotal moment in India's aviation history, celebrating the growth and transformation of the sector. Efforts are underway to continue expanding passenger capacity and infrastructure, aiming for India to become the number one domestic aviation hub globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

