Bird Strike Emergency Lands Jet at JFK; Evokes 'Miracle on the Hudson'

An American Airlines jetliner carrying 190 passengers and six crew members made an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport after a bird strike disabled one engine shortly after departing from LaGuardia Airport, official sources revealed Friday.

The Airbus A321, operating as Flight 1722 en route to Charlotte, North Carolina, declared an emergency just minutes after takeoff at 7:43 PM Thursday, diverting to JFK. Though no injuries were reported in the incident, such events highlight growing concerns about the increasing number of bird strikes reported by the Federal Aviation Administration, which numbered 19,400 across 713 U.S. airports last year.

This incident brings to mind the infamous 'Miracle on the Hudson' in 2009, where a US Airways flight similarly struck a flock of birds leaving LaGuardia for Charlotte, leading to a dual engine failure and a heroic landing in the Hudson River. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into this latest incident.

